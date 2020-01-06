BJP MLA Himanta Biswa Sarma faces protest during India vs Sri Lanka T20I in Guwahati

This come after more then 20 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours. Eyewitnesses alleged the attackers entered the premises when a meeting was being held by JNU Teachers' Association on the issue of violence on campus and assaulted students and professors. They also barged into three hostels. Video footage aired by some TV channels showed a group of men, who were brandishing hockey sticks and rods, moving around a building.

The first T20 International between India and Sri Lanka was abandoned due to wet patches on the track, with Assam Cricket Association (ACA) groundsmen failing to prevent the rain water from seeping into the covers. It started pouring 15 minutes before the scheduled time after India skipper won the toss and elected to bowl. The rain spell lasted less than an hour but the ground could not be prepared in time.

The umpires held several inspections but the dampness on the pitch did not allow a single ball to be bowled, much to the disappointment of a strong 35000 crowd at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, which was hosting only its second T20I. The cut off for a five-over shootout was 9.46pm but the outfield could not be prepared in time and match referee David Boon called off the match shortly before 10pm. The groundsmen toiled hard for two hours using steam iron, roller, and a big drier to clear up the dampness but it all turned out to be futile after water leaked into the covers.

(Inputs from Agencies)