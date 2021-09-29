BJP MLA Brijmohan under attack over his 'naxal supporters' remark on farmer leaders

Raipur: BJP MLA and ex-Minister Brijmohan Agarwal is continuously under attack by political rival parties over his remarks in which he branded the farmer leaders as Naxal supporters who are continuously opposing farm laws passed by the Union government.

Moreover, Rakesh Tikait, Medha Patekar, Yogendra Yadav like activists and farmers leaders addressed a Kisan Mahapanchayat organized in Rajim, Gariyaband district on Tuesday, where they took a pledge to fight the BJP government till the time it roll back the three farm laws and removes the minimum support price over agro-produces.

Aam Aadmi Party leaders under the leadership of State Secretary Uttam Jaiswal, carried out a rally in Raipur on Wednesday to register protest over his remarks, burnt the effigy of MLA. And by reaching the MLA’s residence, Jaiswal smeared the MLA’s nameplate with ink. They demanded from the election commission to confiscate the MLA title of the BJP leader.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Sushil Anand Shukla criticized the BJP MLA termed him intolerant. Brijmohan Agarwal exposed the fascist face of BJP, Shukla said.

In Chhattisgarh, 36 lakh farm families reside, and he insulted them all. Brijmohan Agarwal must tender an apology for tarnishing the image, and hurting the feelings of farmers, Shukla added.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 09:56 PM IST