BJP MLA booked for producing fake COVID-19 positive report to avoid court appearance in UP's Sant Kabir Nagar

Sant Kabir Nagar Police in Uttar Pradesh registered a case of cheating and forgery against BJP MLA Rakesh Singh Baghel on orders of a court after he allegedly produced a fake Covid-19 positive report.

Sant Kabir Nagar chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Hargovind Singh has also been named in the FIR registered on Saturday at the Kotwali police station.

Baghel is an MLA from Mehdawal assembly constituency in UP's Sant Kabir Nagar district.

The MLA allegedly presented a fake Covid-19 positive report to avoid being present in the court in another case.