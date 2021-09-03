BJP misusing central agencies against TMC as it failed to win West Bengal Assembly polls: TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy on Friday claimed that the BJP-led central government is using the central agencies just to disturb the TMC after the saffron camp had faced a huge poll debacle in the recently concluded assembly poll.

“From ED summons to Abhishek Banerjee and his wife to CBI probe in alleged post-poll violence, the BJP is just trying to take revenge from TMC as the people of West Bengal didn’t vote for them and they failed to get 200 seats,” said Sukhendu.

The TMC Rajya Sabha MP also alleged that the BJP cannot accept that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has emerged as the main opposition face of the country and claimed ‘out of jealousy’ the BJP had attacked TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Tripura.

Slamming Suvendu Adhikari, Sukhendu claimed that the Leader of Opposition's words make it clear that the BJP is playing with central agencies.

Notably, a couple of days back Suvendu addressing a press conference said that the BJP will make a CBI probe for which every TMC leader and ministers will knock on the door of BJP and will knock the door of BJP headquarters in Kolkata.

Quoting Suvendu, Sukhendu said, “If the BJP is not using central agencies then how come Suvendu is confidently stating that they will make a CBI probe against everyone in TMC? Suvendu’s words make it clear that BJP is trying to create unnecessary ruckus in West Bengal.”

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 10:59 PM IST