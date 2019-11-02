BJP MANAGING SC TOO, ASKS CONG

New Delhi: The Congress is rushing to the Supreme Court on Monday with a 7-minute of video clip of Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa admitting BJP President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's role in poaching of the Congress MLAs of the state to bring down the 14-month old Janata Dal (s)-Congress government of HD Kumaraswamy last July.

Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal told a press conference here that most shocking is Yediyurappa's claim that the 17 disqualified Congress rebel MLAs will be allowed by the Supreme Court to seek re-election in its judgment expected next week.

"The Congress kept on saying that under the leadership of the Prime Minister and Amit Shah, BJP was misusing all the government agencies like CBI, ED, IT to poach our MLAs and