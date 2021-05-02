'BJP main opposition in Bengal, will continue to spread its ideology', says JP Nadda after West Bengal poll results

With the hard work of party workers, the BJP has been established as the main opposition party in West Bengal and it will continue to take spread its ideology and work for the dream of 'Sonar Bangla', party president JP Nadda said on Sunday.

Nadda said the party heartily respects the mandate of the people of Bengal and expresses its gratitude to them.

In a series of tweets, Nadda thanked party workers, including BJP's Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh, for their tenacity and hard work.

"The BJP will continue to work for the dream of 'Sonar Bengal' and will take its ideology to every household in Bengal," Nadda said, adding it is the result of the hard work of party workers that the BJP was established as the main opposition party in the state.

Nadda also thanked the people of Assam and Puducherry for reposing faith in the party and at the same time accepted the mandate of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.