'BJP looted ₹1.5 lakh crore in 3.5 yrs in Karnataka, PM Modi shut his eyes': Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday took the Prime Minister head on in speeches laced with sarcasm wondering why the “omnipresent, omnipotent and omniscient” Narendra Modi could not see the “loot” in Karnataka carried out by the “40 per cent commission government of the BJP”.

Priyanka has been attracting huge crowds as electioneering is gaining momentum for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly election. At a public rally in Vijayapura, she sought to know why the 'vikas purush' (development man) Modi still says he has a “dream” of developing Karnataka and presenting it to the nation as the “development model”.

Taking a dig at Modi, she said: “The whole world calls the Prime Minister omnipotent, supreme, greatest of all and vikas purush. You (Modi) are supreme, omnipotent, omniscient and omnipresent. Why couldn't you fulfil your dream? When your own government was plundering people by becoming a '40 per cent commission government' what were you doing? Modi had shut his eyes to the loot and plunder in Karnataka because he was busy in dreaming.”

'40 per cent commission sarkara'

“You were busy dreaming big, so you allowed the loot and theft to happen. You didn't stop anyone. How is this? Why is your government called '40 per cent commission sarkara'?” she asked.

Contractors were committing suicide and had written to the “omniscient” PM about the 40 per cent commission being charged for public works but no reply came through. She also accused the Prime Minister of being silent on farmers' suicides.

Many companies moved out of Karnataka in three-and-a-half years, and shifted to Chennai, Hyderabad and other cities because of the “loot impacting the infrastructure”.

'BJP looted ₹1.5 lakh crore in 3.5 years in Karnataka'

“They (BJP) looted ₹1.5 lakh crore in 3.5 years in Karnataka. Th money could have used to build 100 AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) hospitals, 2,250-km-long 6-lane expressway, 187 ESI hospitals and 30,000 smart classrooms,” she said.

“Modi speaks of development. In Bengaluru, 35 people lost their lives due to bad roads and potholes. Development, hospitals, schools, road construction, employment, relief to women from price rise and promoting interest of farmers have been forgotten,” Priyanka said in her stinging speech.

BJP govt wanted to finish off Nandini

On Karnataka Milk Federation's renowned brand Nandini, she alleged the BJP government wanted to “finish” it off to promote Gujarat-based Amul.

She said though 2.5 lakh posts were lying vacant, the youth are unemployed. If the Congress government came to power, it would fill up all the vacancies in first year.

Priyanka plans a vigorous canvasing as the Congress seems to be getting an added traction. While Modi is all charged up, her style of campaigning is soft, sarcastic and to the point.