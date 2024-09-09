BJP Looks To Appease RSS By Appointing Sangh Affiliates To Key Posts In UP Commissions

BJP rally | Representative Image

In an apparent bid to mend ties with its ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed several individuals with close ties to the Sangh to key positions in Uttar Pradesh’s Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Scheduled Castes (SC) Commissions.

Approximately 40% of the posts in both commissions are now held by people with an RSS background.

Tensions between the BJP and the RSS in Uttar Pradesh have been speculated since before the Lok Sabha elections, with reports suggesting that Sangh workers did not fully mobilize in support of the BJP during the polls. This lack of enthusiasm was seen as a contributing factor to the BJP’s underperformance in key constituencies.

In response, the BJP has started making strategic appointments to placate RSS leaders and cadres, particularly ahead of crucial by-elections to 10 assembly seats. “The recent appointments reflect an increased influence of RSS-affiliated individuals in various state bodies,” political analyst Rajendra Kumar said.

The SC and OBC Commissions have seen an influx of Sangh members holding critical roles. For instance, Baidyanath Rawat, the newly appointed Chairman of the SC Commission, has been associated with the RSS since 1985. The Vice Chairman, Bechan Ram, and members like Vinay Ram, Mithai Lal, and Ajay Kori also have a history of working closely with the Sangh.

Similarly, in the OBC Commission, Sohanlal Shrimali, who has held the position of co-provincial secretary in the RSS, now serves as the Vice Chairman. Several other members, including Vinod Singh Patel, Vinod Yadav, and Kuldeep Vishwakarma, have served in prominent RSS roles, indicating a clear alignment with the Sangh’s interests.

Out of the 20 positions in the SC Commission, eight are held by Sangh volunteers, while in the OBC Commission, 10 out of 24 positions are occupied by individuals linked to the Sangh.

The roles come with significant benefits, including a monthly salary of Rs 40,000 for Commission chairpersons and Rs 35,000 for vice chairpersons, along with housing, transportation, and security privileges. However, experts believe the true value lies in the prestige and influence these posts afford within the respective communities.

Changing dynamics post-Lok Sabha elections

Political experts believe that while the RSS has always had influence in Uttar Pradesh’s power structure, this level of representation in key commissions is unprecedented. Prior to the 2022 Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had taken a more independent stance in candidate selection, sidelining the RSS’s recommendations. However, the perceived lack of support from RSS workers during the elections has pushed the BJP to reconsider its approach.

Recently, a meeting was held at the residence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, attended by RSS Joint General Secretary Arun Kumar, BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary, and other senior leaders. The discussion reportedly focused on ensuring greater representation of Sangh members in government bodies like commissions, corporations, and boards.

“By granting Sangh members significant roles in the SC and OBC Commissions, the BJP aims to send a clear message that it values its original cadre over outsiders or allied political forces. This move is seen as an attempt to demonstrate that there is no underlying discord between the BJP and the RSS, while also reinforcing the Sangh’s influence within the government.,” Kumar said.