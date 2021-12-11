BJP-led alliance to bag 212-224 seats in Uttar Pradesh; AAP in driver's seat in Punjab: Check out what ABP-CVoter Survey says

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to emerge as the single largest party in Punjab in the 2022 Assembly polls, the ABP-CVoter Survey said on Saturday.

The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led party is likely to bag 50-56 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, followed by the ruling Congress (39-45 seats) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (17-23 seats), the survey said. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win 0-3 seats.

In terms of of vote share, AAP's numbers are likely to go up from 23.7 per cent in 2017 to 38.4 per cent in the next year's Assembly polls. Meanwhile, the vote shares of Congress (from 38.5 per cent to 34.1 per cent) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (from 25.2 per cent to 20.4 per cent) will decrease, the survey said.

In Uttar Pradesh, meanwhile, the BJP is in the driver's seat. However, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party is likely to gain ground, the ABP-CVoter Survey said.

The saffron party and its allies are likely to win 212-224 seats in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, followed by SP and its allies (151-163) and BSP (12-14), the survey said. Meanwhile, the Congress doesn't seem to be gaining any momentum even after party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's campaigning as it is likely to bag only 2-10 seats.

In terms of of vote share, BJP's numbers are likely to fall slightly from 41.4 per cent in 2017 to 40.4 per cent in the next year's Assembly polls. The Samajwadi Party, BSP, and Congress, respectively, are projected to get 33.6%, 13.2%, and 7.3.% vote share.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 08:25 PM IST