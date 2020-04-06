BJP leaders celebrate party's 40th foundation day by adhering to social distancing norms

On its 40th foundation day, the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg wore a deserted look and not even half a dozen leaders and workers were present at the flag hoisting ceremony as the party strictly adhered to social distancing norms and call of lockdown given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted workers on Bharatiya Janata Party's 40th foundation day, recalling the contribution of those who toiled for decades to build the party. He also said whenever the BJP has been given the opportunity to serve, it has focused on good governance and empowering the poor.