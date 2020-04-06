BJP leaders celebrate party's 40th foundation day by adhering to social distancing norms

On its 40th foundation day, the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg wore a deserted look and not even half a dozen leaders and workers were present at the flag hoisting ceremony as the party strictly adhered to social distancing norms and call of lockdown given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted workers on Bharatiya Janata Party's 40th foundation day, recalling the contribution of those who toiled for decades to build the party. He also said whenever the BJP has been given the opportunity to serve, it has focused on good governance and empowering the poor.
"In line with the party's ethos, our karyakartas (workers) have worked hard to bring a positive difference in the lives of many and done great social service," Modi wrote on Twitter. "Tributes to all those who have toiled hard to build the party for decades, due to which BJP has got the opportunity to serve crores of Indians across our nation's length and breadth," he said.
The party President JP Nadda had also issued a strict directive to all party workers to adhere to medical advice and help enable the nation to defeat COVID-19 pandemic. "On the 40th foundation day of the BJP, I request all the workers to help the needy people in the fight against COVID-19 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and express gratitude to those working 24X7 for our health," Nadda tweeted in Hindi.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday extended his wishes to BJP workers on the occasion of the 40th foundation day of the party. "With the aim of antoyadaya, humanism and nationalism and service to mother India, BJP has played the biggest role in establishing the principles of integrity, good governance and equality in Indian politics. Many congratulations to all workers on 40th foundation day of BJP," the Chief Minister tweeted.
On the occasion of 40th foundation day of BJP, party leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the organisation has emerged as the biggest and strongest pillar of democracy in the country. "In just 40 years of its foundation, BJP has not only become the biggest and strongest pillar of Indian democracy but has also become the centre of people's trust. The credit for this goes crores of party workers and a strong leadership. Congratulations to all workers on BJP foundation day," he said in a tweet.
