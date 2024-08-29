 BJP Leaders Arrive At JP Nadda's Residence To Hold Discussions For Upcoming Haryana Assembly Elections; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBJP Leaders Arrive At JP Nadda's Residence To Hold Discussions For Upcoming Haryana Assembly Elections; Video

BJP Leaders Arrive At JP Nadda's Residence To Hold Discussions For Upcoming Haryana Assembly Elections; Video

The Haryana core committee meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National President JP Nadda.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 12:33 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: Multiple Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders arrived at the residence of Union Minister and Party President JP Nadda on Thursday for the party's Haryana core committee meeting to discuss the upcoming state assembly elections and the selection of candidates.

Earlier, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met BJP Haryana Assembly election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan ahead of the core committee meeting.

Read Also
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Dushyant Chautala’s JJP, Azad’s ASP (KR) Announce Alliance
article-image

About The Haryana Core Committee Meeting

The Haryana core committee meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National President JP Nadda. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Organisation General Secretary BL Santosh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and State President Mohanlal Badoli among other members are also going to participate in the meeting.

FPJ Shorts
Bengaluru: 26-Year-Old Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Survivor, Who Suffered Complete Loss Of Vision, Regains 80-90% Eyesight With Advanced Eye Surgery
Bengaluru: 26-Year-Old Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Survivor, Who Suffered Complete Loss Of Vision, Regains 80-90% Eyesight With Advanced Eye Surgery
'He Asked Me To Get Naked': Kerala Man Accuses Mollywood Director Ranjith Of Sexual Harassment Amid Malayalam #MeToo Row
'He Asked Me To Get Naked': Kerala Man Accuses Mollywood Director Ranjith Of Sexual Harassment Amid Malayalam #MeToo Row
Star Footballer Kylian Mbappe's X Account Hacked, Controversial Posts Go Viral
Star Footballer Kylian Mbappe's X Account Hacked, Controversial Posts Go Viral
Pakoda Wala Stuns Food Vlogger For Dipping Hand Into Boiling Oil To Serve The Dish To Him, Video Goes Viral
Pakoda Wala Stuns Food Vlogger For Dipping Hand Into Boiling Oil To Serve The Dish To Him, Video Goes Viral

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut also met Union Minister JP Nadda at his residence for a brief period.

Read Also
Haryana: 'If Elected, Cong Govt To Implement Old Pension Scheme,' Says Bhupinder Singh Hooda
article-image

Haryana CM Addresses Haryana Jan Ashirvad Rally In Tosham, Bhiwani

Earlier on Monday, Haryana CM Saini addressed the Nonstop Haryana Jan Ashirvad rally in Tosham, Bhiwani. He vouched for the effectiveness of the "double-engine" government, the CM also hit out at the Congress party, saying that the leaders had gone silent after they had heard the 2-month account of his government's tenure. The CM highlighted the various schemes for the citizens provided by the government in the area, saying the government provided water to everyone, brought grains at MSP prices and also provided government jobs to people.

Announcement Of Alliance Between Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) & Chandra Shekar Azad's Azad Samaj Party Made

Ahead of the Haryana polls, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Chandra Shekar Azad's Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) have also announced their alliance on Tuesday. The pre-poll alliance is going to contest all the 90 Assembly constituencies, with JJP set to compete in 70 seats while Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) will be contesting the remaining 20 seats.

Voting for 90 seats of the Haryana Assembly elections will be held on October 1. The results will be declared on October 4. The polls for the assembly elections will be held in a single phase across the state.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BJP Leaders Arrive At JP Nadda's Residence To Hold Discussions For Upcoming Haryana Assembly...

BJP Leaders Arrive At JP Nadda's Residence To Hold Discussions For Upcoming Haryana Assembly...

Bengaluru: 26-Year-Old Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Survivor, Who Suffered Complete Loss Of Vision,...

Bengaluru: 26-Year-Old Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Survivor, Who Suffered Complete Loss Of Vision,...

Election Commission Of India Issues Notification For 2nd Phase Of Polling In Jammu & Kashmir

Election Commission Of India Issues Notification For 2nd Phase Of Polling In Jammu & Kashmir

Video: 4th Wolf Captured In Bahraich; Forest Department Intensifies Search For Remaining 3 As...

Video: 4th Wolf Captured In Bahraich; Forest Department Intensifies Search For Remaining 3 As...

Telangana Murder: 26-Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death In Rangareddy

Telangana Murder: 26-Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death In Rangareddy