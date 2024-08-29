BJP Leaders Arrive At JP Nadda's Residence To Hold Discussions For Upcoming Haryana Assembly Elections; Video

New Delhi: Multiple Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders arrived at the residence of Union Minister and Party President JP Nadda on Thursday for the party's Haryana core committee meeting to discuss the upcoming state assembly elections and the selection of candidates.

Earlier, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met BJP Haryana Assembly election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan ahead of the core committee meeting.

Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah arrive at the residence of Union Minister and BJP president JP Nadda pic.twitter.com/KFY1KcIBhW — IANS (@ians_india) August 29, 2024

Delhi: Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar arrive at the residence of Union Minister and BJP president JP Nadda pic.twitter.com/G1rXEXXOfn — IANS (@ians_india) August 29, 2024

About The Haryana Core Committee Meeting

The Haryana core committee meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National President JP Nadda. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Organisation General Secretary BL Santosh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and State President Mohanlal Badoli among other members are also going to participate in the meeting.

Delhi: Union Minister of State Krishan Pal Gurjar arrive at the residence of Union Minister and BJP president JP Nadda pic.twitter.com/WxrXZZ3VwJ — IANS (@ians_india) August 29, 2024

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut also met Union Minister JP Nadda at his residence for a brief period.

Delhi: Himachal Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut arrive at the residence of Union Minister and BJP president JP Nadda pic.twitter.com/GuCGpDMjVB — IANS (@ians_india) August 29, 2024

Haryana CM Addresses Haryana Jan Ashirvad Rally In Tosham, Bhiwani

Earlier on Monday, Haryana CM Saini addressed the Nonstop Haryana Jan Ashirvad rally in Tosham, Bhiwani. He vouched for the effectiveness of the "double-engine" government, the CM also hit out at the Congress party, saying that the leaders had gone silent after they had heard the 2-month account of his government's tenure. The CM highlighted the various schemes for the citizens provided by the government in the area, saying the government provided water to everyone, brought grains at MSP prices and also provided government jobs to people.

Announcement Of Alliance Between Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) & Chandra Shekar Azad's Azad Samaj Party Made

Ahead of the Haryana polls, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Chandra Shekar Azad's Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) have also announced their alliance on Tuesday. The pre-poll alliance is going to contest all the 90 Assembly constituencies, with JJP set to compete in 70 seats while Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) will be contesting the remaining 20 seats.

Voting for 90 seats of the Haryana Assembly elections will be held on October 1. The results will be declared on October 4. The polls for the assembly elections will be held in a single phase across the state.