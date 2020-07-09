BJP leader Wasim Bari shot dead in Kashmir - the story so far

On Wednesday night BJP leader Wasim Bari was shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir's Bandipora district. The attack took place outside Bari's shop near the Bandipora Police Station. His brother his brother Umar Sultan and father Bashir were also killed.

All three of them had been severely injured during the attack, and passed away after being shifted to the hospital.

The former Bandipora BJP president and his family had had a component of eight security personnel. However none of them had been present at the time of the incident, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh had said yesterday.

As per the Jammu and Kashmir Police, a case had been registered in this regard under relevant sections of law, and an investigation was underway. The men deployed for his security are being detained for negligence under Police Act, the police had said late on Wednesday night.