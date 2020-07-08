BJP leader Wasim Bari shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir's Bandipora

The journalist also shared photos of the BJP leader with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP leader Ram Madhav. BJP leaders also took to the social media platform to condole his death.

"Shocked and saddened by d killing of young BJP leader Wasim Bari and his brother by terrorists in Bandipora. Bari’s father who is also a senior leader was injured. This despite 8 security commandos. Condolences to d family. (sic)," tweeted party General Secretary Ram Madhav.