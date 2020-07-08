BJP leader Wasim Bari shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir's Bandipora

BJP leader Wasim Bari was shot by terrorists at around 9 pm on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place outside Bari's shop near the Bandipora Police Station.
In the firing, his brother Umar Sultan and father Bashir were also injured, and later reports stated that the trio have passed away. The Kashmir Police also took to Twitter to confirm the news. "During indiscrimnate firing, Wasim Bari, his father Bashir Ahmad and his brother Umer Bashir got injured and shifted to hospital but unfortunately all the three succumbed to their injuries," the handle confirmed.
As per a tweet by journalist Aditya Raj Kaul, while the family had had eight security guards, none of them were present during the incident as they had been allowed to sit on the first floor.
The journalist also shared photos of the BJP leader with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP leader Ram Madhav. BJP leaders also took to the social media platform to condole his death.
"Shocked and saddened by d killing of young BJP leader Wasim Bari and his brother by terrorists in Bandipora. Bari’s father who is also a senior leader was injured. This despite 8 security commandos. Condolences to d family. (sic)," tweeted party General Secretary Ram Madhav.
