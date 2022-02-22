BJP leader Varun Gandhi slams Modi govt over privatization of banks and railways

BJP leader Varun Gandhi on Tuesday launched a scathing at the Centre over the privatization of banks and railways, saying a 'public welfare government' can never promote capitalism by creating economic inequality in the society.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said in Hindi, "Only privatization of banks and railways will make 5 lakh employees 'forcefully retired' i.e. unemployed. With every job that ends, the hopes of lakhs of families are lost. A 'public welfare government' can never promote capitalism by creating economic inequality at the social level."

केवल बैंक और रेलवे का निजीकरण ही 5 लाख कर्मचारियों को ‘जबरन सेवानिवृत्त’ यानि बेरोजगार कर देगा।



समाप्त होती हर नौकरी के साथ ही समाप्त हो जाती है लाखों परिवारों की उम्मीदें।



सामाजिक स्तर पर आर्थिक असमानता पैदा कर एक ‘लोक कल्याणकारी सरकार’ पूंजीवाद को बढ़ावा कभी नहीं दे सकती। — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) February 22, 2022

This is not the first time that Gandhi took a swipe at his own government. The Pilibhit MP, earlier last week had slammed the Centre over the bank frauds and said that a 'strong government' is expected to take 'strong action' on the "super corrupt" system. Gandhi has been vocal about his differences with the BJP and has taken on Twitter on multiple occasions questioning his party on farmers issue and also the mowing down of farmers by Union MOS Ajay Mishra Teni's son and subtly blaming his government in the Centre and in the state for not taking action quick enough to arrest Ashish Mishra Teni.

In the light of Gandhi's public dissents, the BJP last month excluded him and his mother and party's MP Maneka Gandhi from the list of star campaigners for the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The mother-son duo has been victorious multiple times from Sultanpur and Pilibhit.

In October last year, Varun and Maneka were also axed from BJP's National Executive after the former demanded justice for the families of farmers killed in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri violence and publicly came out in support of other farmers protesting the centre's new farm laws.

Members of the Nehru-Gandhi family that runs the Congress party, Varun Gandhi and his mother joined forces with the BJP in 2004 just months before the party was ousted from power. The mother-son duo is however, believed to have lost the favour of the leadership in recent years.

