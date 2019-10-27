BJP leader Sheikh Amir hacked to death in Hoogly, party blames TMC

Kolkata: A local BJP leader was hacked to death in Arambagh area of Hoogly district on Sunday and the party blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress for the killing. The TMC, however, denied the charge. Two women were arrested in connection with the killing, police said on Sunday.

Sheikh Amir Khan, a local leader of the BJP, was attacked with swords and bamboos sticks allegedly by TMC workers. He was grievously injured and died in a hospital. Police sources said the BJP and the TMC were engaged in a turf war in the area and there have been incidents of clashes in the past few days.

"There is no rule of law here. The TMC is behind the killing. The spot where he was attacked was not very far from the SDPO's office. Still, the police took a long time to reach there," local BJP leaders alleged.

A TMC leader of Hooghly district denied the allegations as baseless. Rather, BJP workers have been attacking TMC activists in Arambagh since the Lok Sabha polls, he claimed. The BJP blocked a key highway demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.