BJP leader seeks NIA probe into petrol bomb attack on party's Tamil Nadu headquarters

Chennai: A couple of Molotov cocktails (petrol bombs) were hurled at Kamalalayam, the Tamil Nadu BJP headquarters in T Nagar, Chennai in the wee hours of Thursday. None was injured and no major damage was reported in the incident.

A few hours after the incident, the police using clues from CCTV camera footage arrested Karuka Vinoth for hurling the petrol bombs. Vinoth has a criminal history of hurling petrol bombs including on a police station in Chennai in 2017. He claimed to the police that he threw the petrol bombs to protest the BJP’s support for the NEET.

Not satisfied with the police action, BJP state president K Annamalai, shortly after inspecting the party office, demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the incident.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamali inspects the spot at state party headquarters Kamalalayam, where a miscreant threw a petrol bomb in the wee hours, in Chennai, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. | (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

According to him, going by the looks of the accused and his criminal antecedents it appeared he was “thousands of miles” apart from education and it was unlikely he even knew about the NEET. “This attack was instigated by someone. The conspirators must be found out,” he said.

He claimed the acused could have been influenced by Chief Minister M K Stalin’s speech against NEET.

Alleging that his security protocol was downgraded from Y to X category with a lone gunman accompanying him, he claimed his phones were being tapped by the State Government. Hence he sought an “independent probe monitored by the Madras High Court into the tapping.”

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 06:20 PM IST