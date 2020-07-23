BJP leader Rameshwar Sharma says, end of COVID-19 to begin with start of Ram Temple's construction

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Protem Speaker and BJP leader Rameshwar Sharma said that the end of the coronavirus pandemic will begin with the start of the construction work for Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
The 'Bhoomi-pujan' for Ram Temple is scheduled to be held on August 5. "He (Lord Ram) had reincarnated for the welfare of mankind and to kill demons at that time. As soon as the construction of Ram Temple begins the destruction of the COVID pandemic will begin too," Sharma told reporters on Wednesday.
"Not only India but the entire world is suffering due to coronavirus. We are not only maintaining social distancing but also remembering our holy figures. The Supreme Court has ordered that Ram Temple will be built," he further said.
Earlier on Wednesday, Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust Swami Govind Dev Giri had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple on August 5. He said that social distancing norms will be ensured at the program, with not more than 200 people attending the ceremony.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple on August 5. To ensure social distancing at the programme, we have decided that there will not be more than 200 people, including 150 invitees (at the event)," Giri told ANI. "The Prime Minister will visit Hanuman Garhi, Ram Lalla Temple, plant a tree and later do the 'bhoomi pujan'," he said.
