BJP leader Rajesh Jha shot dead in Patna

Patna: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Rajesh Jha, who recently joined the party, was allegedly shot dead by two bike-borne men on Thursday in Patna.

The incident took place while he was out on a morning walk, according to a relative of the deceased leader.

"When we got the news that he was shot, we went to the spot and then took him to a hospital and then we were referred to Patna Medical College Hospital and he was declared dead over there. He left for his morning walk at 6 am," said the deceased leader's brother-in-law.

He added, "I think he was on someone's target, looks like a case of personal enmity." Police investigation is currently underway.