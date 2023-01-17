BJP leader Parshuram Chaturvedi's heart attack, moments before his death, caught on camera

Paying the tribute to the leader, Union Minister Ashwini Choubey said that the party has lost a loyal worker. | Twitter

Bharatiya Janata Party Kisan Morcha National Working Committee member Parshuram Chaturvedi, who died on Monday in Buxar, had fainted during a rally.

He was part of the BJP's ‘Jan Aakrosh Yatra’ at Bhagat Singh Chowk in Buxar when his health suddenly deteriorated and he died shortly after.

Yesterday, Union Minister of State (MoS) Ashwini Choubey on Monday broke down in tears while remembering Bharatiya Janata Party Kisan Morcha National Working Committee member Parshuram Chaturvedi, who died on Monday in Buxar.

A video of Chaturvedi fainting on camera has gone viral. It was posted by Unseen India. In the video, one can see a leader addressing the rally and Chaturvedi who is standing behind him faints.

Paying the tribute to the leader, Ashwini Choubey said that the party has lost a loyal worker. "Buxar lost a sensitive mass leader. His sudden demise is an irreparable loss for me and the people of Buxar. You will be greatly missed Parshuramji," he wrote on Twitter.

बक्सर पहुँच परशुराम चतुर्वेदी जी के पार्थिव शरीर पर पुष्प अर्पित कर उन्हें नम आंखों से श्रद्धांजलि दी। उनके निधन से पार्टी ने एक निष्ठावान कार्यकर्ता, बक्सर ने एक संवेदनशील जननेता खो दिया। उनका आकस्मिक निधन मेरे व बक्सर की जनता के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। आप बहुत याद आएंगे परशुरामजी pic.twitter.com/0z64lgnXOl — Ashwini Kr. Choubey (@AshwiniKChoubey) January 16, 2023

