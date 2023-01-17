e-Paper Get App
BJP leader Parshuram Chaturvedi's heart attack, moments before his death, caught on camera

He was part of the BJP's ‘Jan Aakrosh Yatra’ at Bhagat Singh Chowk in Buxar, when his health suddenly deteriorated and he died shortly after.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 06:23 PM IST
article-image
Paying the tribute to the leader, Union Minister Ashwini Choubey said that the party has lost a loyal worker. | Twitter
Bharatiya Janata Party Kisan Morcha National Working Committee member Parshuram Chaturvedi, who died on Monday in Buxar, had fainted during a rally. 

He was part of the BJP's ‘Jan Aakrosh Yatra’ at Bhagat Singh Chowk in Buxar when his health suddenly deteriorated and he died shortly after. 

Yesterday, Union Minister of State (MoS) Ashwini Choubey on Monday broke down in tears while remembering Bharatiya Janata Party Kisan Morcha National Working Committee member Parshuram Chaturvedi, who died on Monday in Buxar.

A video of Chaturvedi fainting on camera has gone viral. It was posted by Unseen India. In the video, one can see a leader addressing the rally and Chaturvedi who is standing behind him faints. 

Paying the tribute to the leader, Ashwini Choubey said that the party has lost a loyal worker. "Buxar lost a sensitive mass leader. His sudden demise is an irreparable loss for me and the people of Buxar. You will be greatly missed Parshuramji," he wrote on Twitter.

article-image

