BJP leader Devendra Tamrakar accused of rape in Madhya Pradesh, remanded to police custody

Bhartiya Janata Party leader Devendra Tamrakar has been accused of raping a woman in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh. Tamrakar, the media in-charge of the party in Ashok Nagar district, was remanded to police custody for further interrogation after he was produced before a court on Monday.

The woman who happens to be from the Dalit community has reported that the BJP leader raped her on November 30, 2019. She had lodged the police complaint on December 31, 2019.

The woman said that Devendra Tamrakar had come to her house and asked the couple to accompany him to Varanasi. He promised to help them get a job at his friend’s mine in Singrauli district. He offered the woman's husband alcohol and after the man was drunk, he told her to accompany him to his friend’s mine for the job, alone.

The woman said, "He took me to a secluded place and raped me despite my resistance. He also threatened me with dire consequences if I reported the incident to police or shared the same with anyone."

Sub-divisional officer of police (SDoP) in Singrauli Kripashankar Dwivedi said, “On Monday, the accused was produced before a court from where he was remanded to police custody for further interrogation.”

MP BJP media in-charge Lokendra Parashar said, “Devendra Tamrakar was instrumental behind a complaint against a local Congress MLA who is having a fake caste certificate. This is why the police acted against him at the behest of the government.” However, Congress has denied the charge.