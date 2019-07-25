BJP leader caught abusing police on camera; FIR registered

Moradabad: An FIR was registered against Arvind Singh, Katghar Mandal president of BJP, Moradabad, for allegedly misbehaving with the police on Wednesday. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The FIR has been registered at Civil Lines police station.

Speaking about the incident, Superintendent of Police (SP) City, Ankit Mittal said, "On July 24, routine checking of vehicles was taking place under Civil Lines police station limits in the afternoon. When the checking was on, a man misbehaved with the police and used abusive language."

"Taking action in the matter, his bike was seized and a case was registered under relevant Sections." However, the BJP leader said that it was the police official who misbehaved with him first when he was bringing his children back from school.