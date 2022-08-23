BJP leader and actor, Sonali Phogat, passes away in Goa

Mumbai: BJP leader Sonali Phogat passed away on Monday night in Goa after suffering a heart attack.

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, Phogat ran from the Adampur seat against Kuldeep Bishnoi, who had just left the Congress party for the BJP.

Phogat, a well-known Tik Tok celebrity, also made an appearance in the 14th season of Bigg Boss, a renowned reality show.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.