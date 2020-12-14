BJP launches ‘TMC fail card’ to counter TMC ‘report card’

Kolkata

Day days after the ruling Trinamool Congress launched a report card on their 10 years of work in West Bengal, the state BJP on Monday launched a booklet — ‘TMC fail card’ — citing the alleged atrocities of the ruling TMC government in the state.

Launching the booklet, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee publishes false statements just to fool the people ahead of the 2021 assembly election.

“Mamata Banerjee claims the consumption of electricity has increased in the state but the truth is the rate has gone down due to increase in charges. Bengal actually ranks 25th in the country as far as power consumption is concerned,” Dasgupta said, adding the saffron camp will reach out to the masses with the booklet to show the actual face of the TMC.

He said in the history of the Bengal politics, the 10 years of the Trinamool Congress’ regime will be marked as ‘black years’.

Bengal BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said the state GDP has gone down drastically after TMC came to power. “Industrialists initially thought of investing in the state. After this government goes the next government will have a debt of Rs5-lakh crore. Now, the ruling TMC government is replicating the 1972’s violent politics when the then ruling Congress resorted to violence to remain in power,” asserted Bhattacharya, stating the TMC supremo also played dirty politics over the ongoing pandemic by not coming clear on exact figuresof Covid affected and death rate in the state.

Notably, in the 2016 assembly poll, the TMC retained its majority in the legislative assembly by winning 211 seats, while in 2011 it won 184.