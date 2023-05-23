BJP launches door-to-door campaign in Telangana for upcoming assembly polls

Bandi Sanjay Kumar | Twitter

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its campaign strategy for the upcoming Telangana polls. The party's state executive committee meeting, held in Hyderabad, concluded with the decision to promote the slogan "Vote for Lotus to ensure jobs to all eligible youths." BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar urged party leaders and cadre to actively engage in a vigorous door-to-door campaign, emphasizing the benefits of a double-engine government for the state.

Maha Jana Sampark Abhiyaan Program

To educate the people about the developmental programs implemented by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre over the past nine years, the BJP has planned the Maha Jana Sampark Abhiyaan program. Running from May 30 to June 30, this initiative aims to highlight the progress made by the country under Modi's leadership and the specific advantages accrued by Telangana, a India Today report stated.

BJP's Critique of Telangana Government

Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticized the Telangana government, led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), for its failure to implement the developmental programs initiated by the Modi government. He called on party leaders to extensively campaign these programs among the people, utilizing various methods, including Praja Sangrama Yatra. Sanjay highlighted initiatives such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, free rice and wheat distribution to the poor, the National Employment Guarantee program, and the development of rural infrastructure.

Benefits of a Double-Engine Sarkar

Sanjay asserted that a double-engine government in Telangana would bring numerous benefits to the state, including improved healthcare, housing, rural economy, and drinking water supply. He emphasized that during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the world faced an economic crisis, Modi's leadership elevated India's economic ranking from 10th to 5th position.

Accusations against KCR

Bandi Sanjay alleged that KCR was extravagantly spending money nationwide to defeat the BJP, labeling him as untrustworthy and thankless. He cited instances where KCR betrayed the Janata Dal (S), spoke ill of Sushma Swaraj (who played a crucial role in Telangana's statehood), and deceived the Congress, TDP, and Communist parties. Sanjay claimed that the people of Telangana already perceived the BJP as the only alternative to the ruling BRS party and believed that true justice could only be achieved under BJP's governance.

Read Also Telangana: BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar gets bail in SSC question paper leak case

Growing Graph of BJP

Sanjay highlighted the BJP's steady growth in every election since 2019, questioning the Congress party's aspirations for power when it failed to secure deposits in any by-elections. He criticized the disarray within the Congress, with four out of five MLAs seemingly divided, and the remaining one undecided on their political allegiance.

KCR's Alleged Conspiracy

Sanjay alleged that KCR was colluding with the Congress, AIMIM, and certain sections of the media to launch a venomous campaign against the BJP, claiming that the party had taken a back seat after the Karnataka assembly elections. He criticized media campaigns suggesting that former BJP members were returning to their previous parties. Sanjay further accused KCR of funding the Congress party in constituencies where the BRS party's chances of victory were slim.