BJP Launches Bhu-Pay App: Anurag Thakur Says 'Learn How Corruption Is Done Via This App'

Raipur: Union Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Anurag Thakur, on Thursday, stated that the questionable actions of the Congress's Bhupesh Baghel government can be seen through the ‘Bhu-Pe’ App.

He alleged that the Congress government has allowed corruption through the ‘Bhupay Karo’ initiative, inventing new methods of corruption. Thakur, during his day visit to Raipur, launched the application and addressed the media.

Government has come up with new dimensions in corruption: Thakur

Thakur mentioned that for the first time since the state's formation, the government has introduced new forms of corruption through innovative means. Common features include the sale of coal, liquor, mafia-controlled land, sand, and drugs. There is growing resentment among the youth due to unfulfilled promises.

Speaking about farmers, the Union Minister emphasized that the Central Government determines the support price for farmers' produce and also makes purchases. However, the Congress state government failed to provide the outstanding bonus to farmers for two years. Thakur revealed that he had requested the removal of market tax, but it was increased instead.

Regarding housing for the poor, he criticised the state government for not contributing its share. He urged everyone, including the youth, to join the Bhu-Pe Link and expose the misdeeds of the Bhupesh Baghel government.

Dr. Raman Singh pointed out that under Congress rule, Chhattisgarh is marked by theft, dishonesty, corruption, and bribery. He stated that despite sending four reminder letters to the Chief Secretary and Panchayat Secretary about the Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana (PMAY), the state government has not responded even once. The state was only required to provide a list, which it failed to do.

