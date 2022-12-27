BJP knocks NCW and NHRC's door over crimes against women in Rajasthan

BJP state president Satish Poonia | TWITTER: @DrSatishPoonia

Alleging a rise in crime and atrocities against women in Rajasthan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Satish Poonia has written to the National Women Commission (NCW) and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to take cognizance.

Direct Gehlot govt to take action: BJP

In a letter, Poonia has urged the apex rights bodies to direct the Ashok Gehlot-led state government to take effective measures and swift action against such cases.

Poonia has alleged that there is an increase in cases of rape and atrocities against women during the current Congress government in the state. He said that more than 8.61 lakh criminal cases have been registered in the state during the current government so far out of which more than 1.55 lakh cases are related to atrocities on women and of them, more than 25,000 cases are of rape and gang rape.

Law and order, women's safety big challenge in Rajasthan: Poonia

Citing the recent alleged reports of the sale and purchase of girls on a stamp paper in Bhilwara district, Poonia said ‘cases of forcibly pushing teenage girls into prostitution and trafficking have also been reported in the districts of Dungarpur, Bharatpur, Sawai Madhopur, etc and law and order and women’s safety have become a big challenge in the state.’

He said in the letter that the image of the Rajasthan state has been tarnished due to such incidents and this increase in criminal cases against women in the state is frightening and condemnable.

After Yatra, now BJP leaders hold public meetings

Notably, the Gehlot government has just completed its four years in the state and the BJP is running a month-long Janakrosh campaign against the Gehlot government. During this campaign, the party took out Janakrosh Yatras in all 200 assembly constituencies. Now, public meetings are being held by the BJP leaders in prominent assembly segments.