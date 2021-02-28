BJP-JJP combine enjoys majority in Haryana Assembly: CM Khattar

Chandigarh

Playing down the Congress' claim of bringing a no-confidence motion against his government in the state Assembly during the upcoming Budget session, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the BJP-JJP combine enjoys majority in the House.

"It is their right to bring a no-confidence motion against the government. We are in majority. The Opposition is doing such an exercise as they are afraid of their sustainability," the CM told reporters here.

The Budget session of the Haryana Assembly will commence from March 5.

Leader of the Opposition in the House and Congress Leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda had recently claimed "voices of dissent" are being heard among the MLAs supporting the government and they will bring a no-confidence motion against it.