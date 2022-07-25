e-Paper Get App

BJP IT Cell tweets video of man offering namaz in Meerut mall, UP DGP seeks report

The video is apparently from the shopping mall at Sohrab Gate and a youth is seen offering namaz.

IANSUpdated: Monday, July 25, 2022, 02:59 PM IST
article-image
BJP IT Cell tweets video of man offering namaz in Meerut mall, UP DGP seeks report | Representative image

Meerut: The Uttar Pradesh Director General Police (DGP) has sought a report on a case of namaz offered inside a mall here.

A video was tweeted by the BJP's IT Cell district convenor Digvijay Singh that shows a man offering namaz inside a mall. He has tagged the Meerut police in the tweet.

Director General Police D.S. Chauhan has sought a detailed report from the Meerut police.

According to sources, the video is apparently from the shopping mall at Sohrab Gate and a youth is seen offering namaz.

Inspector Nauchandi police station said that the matter was being investigated and the youth was being traced.

After the Lulu Mall controversy in Lucknow where a group of men were seen offering namaz that led to protests from right-wing activists, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has clearly stated that no religious activity would be allowed in the public places and had also directed the police to deal firmly if any such incident takes place.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaBJP IT Cell tweets video of man offering namaz in Meerut mall, UP DGP seeks report

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Heavy police deployment at Aarey colony; two protestors detained

Mumbai: Heavy police deployment at Aarey colony; two protestors detained

What is the controversy over Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge's seating at President Droupadi...

What is the controversy over Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge's seating at President Droupadi...

Palghar: Nine students suffer injuries after taxi meets with an accident with bike; watch video

Palghar: Nine students suffer injuries after taxi meets with an accident with bike; watch video

Commonwealth Games 2022: Olympic medal-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain alleges mental harassment...

Commonwealth Games 2022: Olympic medal-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain alleges mental harassment...

ISL sides Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters to play against EPL teams

ISL sides Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters to play against EPL teams