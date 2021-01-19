'BJP is like venomous snake': Mamata Banerjee urges people to reject the saffron camp in West Bengal Elections

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday claimed that BJP is more dangerous than the Maoists and also the Left Front, Congress and the BJP have formed an alliance to beat the popularity of the ruling Trinamool Congress in the upcoming Assembly polls.
Comparing BJP with ‘venomous snake’, Banerjee from a public rally in Purulia urged from the people of Purulia to reject the saffron camp.
“BJP is more dangerous than the Maoists. It is like a venomous snake which will finish you off in a single bite and does false promises before the elections. Everyone is welcome on this stage and take a look at this gathering and report if people come to Mamata Banerjee’s meetings or not. The Left Front, Congress and the BJP are three brothers who united to defeat the good works of the TMC,” claimed the West Bengal Chief Minister.
Claiming that the BJP didn’t bother to visit the Tribal people of the Jungle Mahal area post parliamentary election, Mamata Banerjee claimed that the ruling Trinamool Congress always works to uplift the status of tribal people and also that the TMC made Purulia and Jungle Mahal ‘Maoist’s free’.
Mentioning that the people of Purulia never accepted ‘outsiders’, the TMC Supremo said, “Purulia is the earliest base of the Bengali language movement. Outsiders will not be able to garner any support from Purulia.”
Notably, Purulia was considered to be the strong citadel of the Left Front now inclined towards the saffron camp. BJP MP of Purulia Jyotirmay Singh Mahato had won by over two lakh votes against TMC’s Mriganka Mahato.
Alleging that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is dominating the media, TMC Supremo said that all the surveys are proving that the popularity of the ruling Trinamool Congress is more than the BJP but due to the pressure of Amit Shah, the media is not disclosing the actual figures.
Actor-turned-politician, Satabdi Roy, who had recently shown her dissent with the TMC, from the rally at Purulia claimed that everyone is enjoying the benefits of the TMC government and also that people of West Bengal will be benefited more if the TMC forms the state government again.
