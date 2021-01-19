'BJP is like venomous snake': Mamata Banerjee urges people to reject the saffron camp in West Bengal Elections

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday claimed that BJP is more dangerous than the Maoists and also the Left Front, Congress and the BJP have formed an alliance to beat the popularity of the ruling Trinamool Congress in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Comparing BJP with ‘venomous snake’, Banerjee from a public rally in Purulia urged from the people of Purulia to reject the saffron camp.

“BJP is more dangerous than the Maoists. It is like a venomous snake which will finish you off in a single bite and does false promises before the elections. Everyone is welcome on this stage and take a look at this gathering and report if people come to Mamata Banerjee’s meetings or not. The Left Front, Congress and the BJP are three brothers who united to defeat the good works of the TMC,” claimed the West Bengal Chief Minister.