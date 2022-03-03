BJP is getting out of power in UP: Mamata Banerjee a day after attack on her in Varanasi amidst assembly polls

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was shown black flags in Varanasi amidst Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the Trinamool Congress supremo on Thursday while campaigning for Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party said that the protests against her by right wing workers on her arrival at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency in Varanasi, "indicates they (the BJP) are going out of power".

Banerjee was shown black flags amid chants of "Jai Sri Ram" in Varanasi on Wednesday when she was on her way to take part in 'Ganga Aarti.' Banerjee later sat on the stairs of the Dashashwamedh Ghat to watch 'Ganga Aarti' in an apparent protest against the showing of the black flag to her.

Banerjee said, "I am not scared. I am not a coward. I am a fighter. I faced thrashings and bullets several times in my life. But I never bowed down. The BJP workers yesterday stopped my car while on my way to Ghat from the airport. They hit my car with sticks and asked me to go back. But I have realised that the BJP's loss is imminent in UP."

"Attack on me by BJP workers when I arrived in Varanasi indicates they are going out of power," the Trinamool chief said at the Varanasi rally.

Ms Banerjee faced protests from the right wing group Hindu Yuva Vahini on her arrival to campaign for Mr Yadav's Samajwadi Party.

Members of the right-wing group, founded by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about two decades ago, had waved black flags and raised slogans against Ms Banerjee when she was travelling to Dashashwamedh Ghat to attend the 'Ganga Aarti' on Wednesday evening.

As the right wing members gathered in front of her convoy and shouted slogans, Ms Banerjee got off her vehicle and stood on the road.

Later, Ms Banerjee sat on the stairs of the Dashashwamedh Ghat to watch the Ganga Aarti in an apparent protest, refusing to take the chairs organized by her.

Akhilesh Yadav held a major show of strength in Varanasi today with alliance partners Jayant Chaudhary of the Rashtriya Lok Dal, Keshav Dev Maurya of the Mahan Dal, Krishna Patel of the Apna Dal (Kameravadi), Shivpal Yadav of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party, Sanjay Chauhan of the Janwadi Party (Socialist) and the leaders of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party.

Meanwhile, Polling for the sixth phase is being held for 57 Assembly constituencies spread across 10 districts, including Gorakhpur, Ambedkarnagar, Ballia, Balrampur, Basti, Deoria, and Kushinagar among others.

Polling for the seventh phase, which will be the last, will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

