BJP is destabilising govt in Maharashtra for presidential polls: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge | Photo: ANI

Amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra, senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday alleged that the BJP and Centre are fully responsible for destabilising a stable government in Maharashtra to form their own govt in the state.

He also claimed that the BJP is also doing the same politics for presidential elections.

"BJP & Centre fully responsible for destabilising a stable govt in Maharashtra to form their own govt in the state. They're also doing this for Presidential polls. I want to say that we all (Cong, NCP, Shiv Sena) will strengthen Maha Vikas Aghadi," Kharge said.

"The present Maharashtra govt is doing developmental work in the state," Kharge said.

"BJP is trying to destabilise the Maharashtra govt," the Congress leader said adding that the saffron party did the same in the past too in Karnataka, MP, Goa.

On the other hand, another Congress leader leader Prithviraj Chavan today said that he did not think that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would do an "about-turn" and agree to the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs' demand that the Sena pull out of the ruling MVA alliance.

Chavan was reacting to Sena MP Sanjay Raut's statement earlier in the day that the Sena was "ready to consider" the demand of the MLAs led by Eknath Shinde that it should end the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance with the NCP and Congress.

"Does Sena want to join hands with the BJP in Maharashtra? The motives of Shiv Sena are not yet clear," Chavan, a former chief minister, told reporters when asked about Raut's comment.

"I have not heard Uddhav Thackeray sounding like this in his Wednesday evening's public address. I would be surprised if Uddhav Thackeray does such an about-turn in less than 24 hours. I don't think that Thackeray would do that," he said.

It was not even clear whether Raut was articulating the Sena's official stand," Chavan added.

"There is not even clarity about which faction of the Shiv Sena should be considered as authentic face of the party," the Congress leader added.