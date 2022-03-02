'BJP is busy with elections': Mamata Banerjee slams Centre for delaying evacuation of Indians from war-torn Ukraine

Kolkata: Ahead of leaving for Varanasi, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed the BJP-led central government over alleged delay in evacuation of Indian students from war-torn Ukraine.

“It is the Central government’s responsibility to bring back Indians stuck in war-hit Ukraine. They (BJP government) should understand that humanity is more important than politics. Covid had destroyed a lot. India can lead talks to maintain world peace,” said Mamata.

It can be recalled that on February 28, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging to call an all-party meeting to discuss ways to bring back the Indians stranded in the war-hit Ukraine.

Commenting on this issue, the Chief Minister claimed that she did her ‘duty’ and also that the next call has to be taken by the Central government.

“May be BJP is busy with the elections. I have done my duty and it is their (BJP) call. Let them decide,” further mentioned Mamata.

Meanwhile, according to TMC sources, Mamata will hold a joint rally with Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav in Varanasi on Thursday.

Incidentally, Varanasi is the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The sources also claimed that Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary will join Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee in the rally.

Before leaving for Varanasi, Mamata also claimed that apart for political campaign she will also visit the Vishwanath Mandir Ghat and light a Diya there.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 11:24 PM IST