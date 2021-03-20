'BJP is biggest extortionist party': Mamata Banerjee hits out at saffron party ahead of polls

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once again without naming slammed ‘turncoat’ leader Suvendu Adhikari and called him a ‘traitor’.

Addressing public rallies at East Midnapore’s Haldia, Khejuri and Panskura, the TMC supremo said that now she is relieved as the ‘gaddar’ (traitors) have left the ruling Trinamool Congress.

“Earlier whenever I wanted to visit Singur and Nandigram I was always stopped by the traitor of my party. He has never permitted me to step into his field. Just to save himself he defected to the BJP. But now I am free and can go anywhere now,” mentioned the TMC supremo.

Slamming the BJP government for orchestrating riots and killing people, the TMC supremo alleged that the BJP is the ‘biggest extortionist’ party.