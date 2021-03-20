'BJP is biggest extortionist party': Mamata Banerjee hits out at saffron party ahead of polls

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once again without naming slammed ‘turncoat’ leader Suvendu Adhikari and called him a ‘traitor’.
Addressing public rallies at East Midnapore’s Haldia, Khejuri and Panskura, the TMC supremo said that now she is relieved as the ‘gaddar’ (traitors) have left the ruling Trinamool Congress.
“Earlier whenever I wanted to visit Singur and Nandigram I was always stopped by the traitor of my party. He has never permitted me to step into his field. Just to save himself he defected to the BJP. But now I am free and can go anywhere now,” mentioned the TMC supremo.
Slamming the BJP government for orchestrating riots and killing people, the TMC supremo alleged that the BJP is the ‘biggest extortionist’ party.
“If a common person steals 500 ruppes he has been termed as an extortionist. The BJP is the biggest extortionist and is stealing the property of the entire country. Just see the amount of money it collected under the PM Cares Fund,” slammed Mamata.
Countering BJP’s claim that TMC resorts to violence and women are not safe under TMC regime, the wheel-chair bound Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Haldia alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is instrumental in creating riots in the entire country.
“A party that creates riots to kill people should never be allowed to rule Bengal. Even women in the BJP are not safe under BJP rule. No ‘outsiders’ will ever rule West Bengal,” said Mamata urging the TMC supporters to guard the EVM machines post poll days as she fears that BJP might resort to ‘unfair means to win the poll’.
Countering the TMC supremo, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari who has been campaigning in Nandigram stated that speaking against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is equivalent to speaking against ‘Democracy and Bharat Mata’.
Demanding immediate apology from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for calling the common people of West Bengal ‘thieves’, BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga took to social media and demanded apology from her.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)