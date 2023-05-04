BJP in Karnataka splits PM Modi's roadshow into 2 days due to public concerns | ANI

Bengaluru: The BJP in Karnataka on Thursday split the road show of Prime Minister Narendra Modi into two days following concerns expressed by the public. Union minister Shobha Karandlaje said the Prime Minister would now hold a roadshow from 10 am to 1.30 pm on Saturday, and 10 am to 2.30 pm on Sunday.

Bengaluru is known for its traffic jams and a huge road show by the PM would have sent the traffic for a toss. Not wanting to draw needless criticism at a crucial phase of electioneering ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections, the BJP has decided to play it safe.

Earlier, the rallies and roadshows held by the JD-S, the Congress and farmers had virtually brought the city to a grinding halt. The BJP too had held roadshows earlier.

All these rallies had attracted a huge backlash and many had taken to social media to vent their ire. Many had missed their flights and trains even as ambulances had got stuck.

Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts have a sizable number of Assembly seats.

Meanwhile, the city police have decided to issue urgent travel advisories asking people to avoid specific areas in the mornings coming Saturday and Sunday.

