 BJP Holds Key Meeting Ahead Of Assembly Polls In Jharkhand; HM Amit Shah, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Brainstorm (VIDEO)
BJP Holds Key Meeting Ahead Of Assembly Polls In Jharkhand; HM Amit Shah, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Brainstorm (VIDEO)

BJP Holds Key Meeting Ahead Of Assembly Polls In Jharkhand; HM Amit Shah, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Brainstorm (VIDEO)

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 11:53 PM IST
article-image
Union HM Amit Shah and Assam CM Hemant Biswa Sharma | PTI

New Delhi: Ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday held a core group meeting for Jharkhand to discuss the selection of candidates for the state polls.

The meeting, chaired by BJP President JP Nadda, took place at his residence in Delhi.

This was the second consecutive meeting, following an election committee gathering in Ranchi on Sunday, where the party deliberated on candidates and strategised to consolidate victory in the poll-bound state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and key Jharkhand leaders, including Union Ministers Sanjay Seth, Annapurna Devi, state president Babulal Marandi, former Union Minister Arjun Munda, and others, were also present.

The state unit has prepared a list of three potential candidates for each constituency.

During the meeting at Nadda's residence in Delhi, one candidate from each list is expected to be finalised, sources said. However, the final decision on candidates will be confirmed only after the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, they added.

On Saturday, the BJP also released their 'Paanch Prana' for the youth and women of Jharkhand as part of their election manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections. The five promises include Yuva Sathi, Gogo Didi Yojana, Ghar Saakar, Laxmi Johar, and 'Assured Employment'.

Under the Gogo Didi Yojana, women will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,100 per month. The Ghar Saakar scheme aims to provide housing for all. Additionally, under the Yuva Sathi scheme, Rs 2,000 will be provided to young people preparing for competitive exams. Graduate and postgraduate students will receive Rs 2,000 in financial assistance for exam preparation.

Jharkhand is expected to hold elections for its 81-member legislative assembly by December 2024, as the current government's tenure ends in January 2025. The Election Commission has yet to announce the election schedule.

