BJP hits back after Rahul Gandhi lists Modi govt's 'achievements' amid COVID-19 pandemic

After Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday listed out "achievements" of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central Government amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the BJP has hit back at the Congress leader.

Taking to Twitter, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar noted the Wayanad MP's "achievements" in the last 6 months.

"February: Shaheen Bagh and Riots

March: Losing Jyotiraditya and MP

April: Instigating migrant labourers

May: 6th anniversary of the historic defeat of the Congress

June: Defending China

July: Congress on virtual collapse in Rajasthan"

Javadekar said that India has the least average COVID-19 cases, active cases and mortality rate compared with the US, Europe and Brazil. He added that Rahul Gandhi has insulted the people of India and brave 'corona warriors' by making fun of candle lights.