BJP hits back after Rahul Gandhi lists Modi govt's 'achievements' amid COVID-19 pandemic

After Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday listed out "achievements" of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central Government amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the BJP has hit back at the Congress leader.
Taking to Twitter, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar noted the Wayanad MP's "achievements" in the last 6 months.
"February: Shaheen Bagh and Riots
March: Losing Jyotiraditya and MP
April: Instigating migrant labourers
May: 6th anniversary of the historic defeat of the Congress
June: Defending China
July: Congress on virtual collapse in Rajasthan"
Javadekar said that India has the least average COVID-19 cases, active cases and mortality rate compared with the US, Europe and Brazil. He added that Rahul Gandhi has insulted the people of India and brave 'corona warriors' by making fun of candle lights.
Earlier, the Congress leader took a jibe at the Centre and tweeted the 'achievements' of the government during the COVID-19 period.
He wrote, "February - Namaste Trump
March - Toppled Govt in Madhya Pradesh
April - Lighting candles
May - 6th anniversary of the Govt
June - Virtual rally in Bihar
July - Trying to topple Rajasthan Govt
That is why the country is 'self-sufficient' in the battle against COVID-19."
Rahul Gandhi's jibe comes after India crossed the 11 lakh-mark of COVID-19 cases. India's COVID-19 tally is 11,55,191 and the death toll is 28,084. There are 4,02,529 active cases of the coronavirus infection currently in the country, while 7,24,577 people have recovered till now.
On Monday, Rahul Gandhi had posted a video message and attacked PM Modi saying that he has fabricated a fake strongman image to come to power which has now become India's biggest weakness as he has to protect the idea of 'Chhapan Inch'.
