BJP hails Prime Minister Narender Modi address, Opposition says headline hunting

New Delhi: PM Modi on Tuesday may have announ­ced an economic package, which, along with previous packages, will amount to a whopping Rs20 lakh-crore to not just pull India out of the economic slump, but also make it ‘self-reliant’, but the opposition leaders do not seem to be much impressed.

Soon after the PM’s address to the nation on Tuesday evening, Congress MP Manish Tewari tweeted: “@PMOIndia’s speech can be summed up in one word -— headline hunting. A number— 20 lakh crores. no details.” BJP turncoat and now Congress spokesperson Udit Raj said, “PM has announced a package of Rs20 lakh crore. But where will the money come from?”

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Sa­u­r­abh Bahrdwaj took a jibe at PM, claiming reforms will lead to events in 3 BJP-ruled states. He was referring to the labour law reforms in BJP-ruled states where wor­k­ing hours and safety rule specifications have been diluted. he said, “#REFOR­MS — This is the key word, obviously it’s a veil. Remember 3 BJP states have alrea­dy started labour reforms.”

Congress’s Jaiveer Shergil too took a potshot, tweeting, “Sincerely hope Rs20 lakh-crore package is not scripted with same pen used to make promises of giving everyone Rs15 lakh, cleaning Ganga, bringing back black money in 100 days, transforming Varanasi into Kyoto and ending terrorism with demonetisation.”

However, in BJP quarters, PM’s announcements were hailed with jubilation. BJP’s national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh tweeted, “Exactly 20 minutes into the address... 20 L-cr package for 2020 ... WonderfulA @narendramodi ji.”