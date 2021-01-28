'BJP govt should be forced to repeal farm laws': Mamata Banerjee urges people to hit the streets

Kolkata: In view of the constant protest of the farmers demanding repealing of the farm laws, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the second day of West Bengal Assembly session urged everyone to hit the streets and force the BJP led Central government to repeal the farm laws.

Mamata also alleged that the BJP is purposely maligning the protesting farmers by calling them ‘Anti-Nationals’.

“If the farmers suffer there will be food shortage across the country. The farm bills will not just affect Haryana and Punjab but will also have impact on Bengal so the BJP government should revoke the farm laws immediately,” mentioned Mamata adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should immediately resign if the laws are not repealed.