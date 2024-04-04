 BJP Govt In Rajasthan Asks Employees To Follow A Dignified Dress Code In Office
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBJP Govt In Rajasthan Asks Employees To Follow A Dignified Dress Code In Office

BJP Govt In Rajasthan Asks Employees To Follow A Dignified Dress Code In Office

An internal order to this effect issued by Joint Secretary in the General Administration Department, Neetu Rajeshwar read that "dignified dress, discipline, etiquette and morality should be ensured by officers/personnel in all government offices”.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Thursday, April 04, 2024, 06:49 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma | PTI Image

Jaipur: The Bhajan Lal Sharma led BJP government in Rajasthan has asked the government employees to follow a “dignified" dress code in the office. An internal order to this effect issued by Joint Secretary in the General Administration Department, Neetu Rajeshwar read that "dignified dress, discipline, etiquette and morality should be ensured by officers/personnel in all government offices”.

The order has been issued in compliance with the directions given by the chief secretary Sudhansh Pant in high level meeting held a few days ago. The government employees and officers have been asked ti strictly adhere to the orders.

Earlier the General Administration Department had directed the employees to avoid Jeans, T-shirts and other indecent attire in the office, but later on the order was amended and instead of mentioning Jeans T-shirt only the word "dignified' has been used.

Read Also
BJP’s Third Term Will Be Full Of Historic And Decisive Decisions: PM Modi In Rajasthan
article-image

Notably, the chief secretary Sudhansh Pant is strictly against wearing Jeans T-shirt in the office and has scolded the employees who were found in this attire during his sudden inspections of verious departments.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Donkey On Yak': Netizens Slam UK Defence Advisor To Pakistan For Photos Praising Pak Army In PoK

'Donkey On Yak': Netizens Slam UK Defence Advisor To Pakistan For Photos Praising Pak Army In PoK

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 31,000 Centenarians Set To Cast Vote In Uttar Pradesh

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 31,000 Centenarians Set To Cast Vote In Uttar Pradesh

BJP Govt In Rajasthan Asks Employees To Follow A Dignified Dress Code In Office

BJP Govt In Rajasthan Asks Employees To Follow A Dignified Dress Code In Office

Bihar: Dashcam VIDEO Shows Bureaucrat Driving On Wrong Side In Patna, Threatening Common Man After...

Bihar: Dashcam VIDEO Shows Bureaucrat Driving On Wrong Side In Patna, Threatening Common Man After...

NCW Files Complaint With ECI Over Congress Leader Randeep Singh Surjewala's Derogatory Remarks...

NCW Files Complaint With ECI Over Congress Leader Randeep Singh Surjewala's Derogatory Remarks...