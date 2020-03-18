BJP govt abusing power in Karnataka: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: After senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was placed under preventive arrest here on Wednesday, Karnataka party president DK Shivakumar on Wednesday accused the state government of abusing power.

"BJP government in the state is misusing the power. We have our own political strategy, we know how to handle the situation. He is not alone here, I am here. I know how to support him. But I don't want to create a law and order situation in Karnataka," Shivakumar said.

Earlier in the day, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh landed here and was placed under preventive arrest after he sat on a dharna near Ramada Hotel allegedly for not being allowed by police to meet the 21 rebel Congress MLAs lodged in the hotel.