BJP Foundation Day: JP Nadda participates in Delhi BJP's Shobha Yatra; watch video

Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Wednesday participates in party's Shobha Yatra in the national capital on the occasion of the party's 42nd foundation day.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"BJP tally crosses 100-mark in Rajya Sabha. Congress has no MP in northeastern states. We're a champion of 'Rashtravad'. These 'private Ltd' parties, don't see anything besides their own family, need to send them back home," Nadda was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, JP Nadda had the party flag at the party headquarters in Delhi.

He also garlanded the statues of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Taking to Twitter, the party's national president congratulated all the party workers, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned the BJP into a giant banyan tree with his visionary thinking.

"Today, on the occasion of the foundation day, I want to congratulate all those workers, who made BJP a tree from a small plant by irrigating it with their blood and sweat. Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made that tree a giant banyan tree with his visionary thinking," Nadda said.

"Hearty congratulations to innumerable workers of BJP dedicated to the service of the nation on 42nd Foundation Day. #BJPSthapnaDiwas," he added.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri unfurled the BJP flag at his residence.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also unfurled the BJP's flag at the party office in Lucknow on the party's 42nd foundation day today.

All the party leaders, including JP Nadda, were seen sporting the new party caps.

The design of the cap seems to be inspired by the caps in Uttarakhand and the Brahm Kamal that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently wore during the Republic Day celebrations.

A thin patch of embroidery can be seen on the cap and Bhajap (Gujarati) has been inscribed on it. The cap has a lotus pinned to it at the centre, which is the symbol of the BJP.

(With inputs from ANI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 01:34 PM IST