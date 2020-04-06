BJP Foundation Day has come at a time when not only the country, but also the world is going through a difficult time: PM Modi addresses karyakartas

“This foundation day of BJP has come at a time when not only the country but also the world is going through a difficult time. Humanity is facing a crisis, our devotion to service of the country creates our path during this challenging time,” the PM said.

Directly addressing his party workers, the PM asked them of five tasks. Firstly, to ensure that the poorest sections of society were looked after. Secondly, the party workers have been asked to make facemasks and distribute it amongst people who do not have access to it. Thirdly, the party workers have been asked to have a thank you campaign and divide it into five classes

Class 1: Doctors and medicla staff

Class 2: Sweepers and sanitation workers

Class 3: Policemen

Class 4: Bank and post office employees

Class 5: Those wokring in essential services

PM Modi also said that the government had developed an Aaroghya Setu app. "I request all of you to tell people about it, everyone should make sure that at least 40 others install it. They will get info through it about possibly infected cases around them. In these tough times, we have to ensure this," he said.

Stressing on the war against COVID-19, PM Modi said, "Our mothers & sisters gave their jewellery during wars in the past. The current situation is in no means less than a war. It is a war to save humanity. I appeal to every BJP worker to contribute to PM-CARES Fund & motivate 40 others for the same."

PM Modi added that India's attempts to battle the COVID-19 pandemic has set an example to the world. "India is one of the countries in the world that understood the seriousness of the situation and took timely steps to initiate a war against it," he said.

Hailing the people of India, the PM added, "The maturity shown by the people during lockdown, in a large country like India, is unprecedented. No one could have imagined that the people will abide by this with such obedience and sense of service," the PM added.

Claiming that India acted swiftly when the pandemic broke out, PM Modi said that the central and state governments worked together to ensure the mesaures reached the people. "We've ensured that all govts work together in this, and made all important decisions in sync with experts," PM Modi said.

He also felt that India worked rapidly with a holistic approach that has been appreciated not only by Indians, but also by organisations such as WHO. "All countries should come together and fight this, so India had active participation in the meeting of the SAARC countries and the G20 meeting," PM Modi added.

PM Modi added that 'with full responsibility' that this was going to be a long war against the coronavirus. "But we do not have to get tired or take a rest in this war. We have to emerge victorious. Today, the country has only one goal & one resolve - to win this war," he said, adding that the people of India showed the strength and togetherness during the blackout. "People from every section of society & age group demonstrated this unity and strengthened the resolve in fight against coronavirus," PM Modi said.