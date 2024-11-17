 BJP Forms 12-Member Manifesto Committee For Upcoming Delhi Assembly Polls
BJP Forms 12-Member Manifesto Committee For Upcoming Delhi Assembly Polls

Earlier a top BJP source said, "The party has completed its groundwork and is ready to hit the ground soon. All the planning, including at the micro level, has been done. By the end of this month, we will be ready to hit the ground with our full dedication and force.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 02:04 PM IST
Flag Of BJP | File Pic

New Delhi: BJP has announced the formation of the election manifesto committee to prepare vision document and list promises for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi.

The Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday announced a 12-member Manifesto Committee headed by South Delhi BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

About The Election Manifesto Committee

The election manifesto committee includes Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Harsh Vardhan, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Vijay Goyal, Satish Upadhyay, Meenakshi Lekhi, Pravesh Sahib Singh, Ajay Mahavar, Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Abhishek Tandon, Rajkumar Fulwariya and Neetu Dabas.

The Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva had held a meeting with all 7 MPs of Delhi along with Delhi Election in-charge Baijayant Panda.

It was the first official meeting and a series of meetings will be held in future for the upcoming polls.

Assembly elections in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

