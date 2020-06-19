BJP files police complaint against Congress MLA Wajib Ali for violating quarantine rules

BJP has filed a police complaint against Wajib Ali, MLA from Nagar constituency in Bharatpur alleging that he flouted guidelines regarding spread of coronavirus and putting life and health of other legislators at risk. Wajib Ali had returned from Australia on Thursday by flight under the Vande Bharat Mission and did not undergo the mandatory 14 day quarantine. He reached Rajasthan State Assembly on Friday to cast his vote. A report will be sent to the home department in the matter.

Ali first reached the state assembly where BJP legislators objected to his presence. He left the assembly and came back in a while dressed in a PPE Kit. Chief whip in Assembly Mahesh Joshi escorted Ali to cast his vote. Speaking to the media Ali said, “The opposition is creating an unnecessary issue. All laws are being followed.”