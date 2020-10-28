BJP files complaint with EC against Rahul Gandhi over tweet asking people to vote for Mahagathbandhan

Amid polling for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election, the BJP has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The issue here is a tweet posted by the Opposition leader on Wednesday morning urging people to vote for the Mahagathbandhan.

"This time for justice, employment, farmers-workers, your vote should be only for Mahagathbandhan. Good luck to all of you in the first phase of Bihar voting," Gandhi had said in a tweet in Hindi on Wednesday morning.

However, as per the Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct, politicians and parties cannot seek votes on the day of polling. At the same time, with campaigning for the second and third phase of the Bihar election underway, it is unclear whether Gandhi can be penalised for the post.