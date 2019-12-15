BJP fields top guns for campaigning in J’khand

Ranchi: The BJP put all its might in Jharkhand on Saturday and fielded stalwarts, like Union Home Minister and party chief Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, for campaigning on Saturday.

Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh addressed three rallies each and Smriti Irani two rallies. Criticising the Congress, Shah said, it was trying to instigate people by spreading confusion over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). It termed this Bill, the triple Talaq Bill as well as scrapping of Article 370 as anti-Muslim, he said.

Blaming the Congress for spreading rumour and misleading people, Shah said, “It kept the issues of Ram temple and scrapping of Article 370 pending for 70 years. One of its senior leaders Kapil Sibal used to say what was the need for hearing of Ram temple case in the Supreme Court. Now the top court has given the judgment, a grand Ram temple will be constructed”.

Campaigning ends

Campaigning for the fourth phase of polling for 15 assembly seats spread over four districts in Jharkhand drew to a close on Saturday. In the fourth phase, there are a total of 221 candidates including 23 women in the fray. Out of 15 seats, 3 are reserved for the SC while the remaining 12 are in the general category. The seats which have been reserved for SC included Deoghar, Jamua and Chandankiyari while Madhupur, Bagodar, Gandey, Giridih, Dumri, Bokaro, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi and Baghmara are in the general category.