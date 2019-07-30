BJP extending patronage to rape-accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar, alleges Opposition

Lucknow: Opposition Congress, BSP and SP on Tuesday accused the ruling BJP of "extending patronage" to party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who has been accused of raping a minor girl.

Jailed BJP MLA Sengar and nine others were booked for murder on Monday, a day after the car in which the 19-year old rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by a speeding truck in Rae Bareli, killing two members and leaving her and the advocate critically injured.

The Unnao rape survivor's family filed a complaint, alleging "conspiracy" behind the Sunday's car crash.

In a tweet, BSP president Mayawati said, "The meeting of BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj with the rape-accused BJP MLA in jail proved that the raped accused are continuously getting the patronage of the ruling BJP...The Supreme Court needs to take cognizance of it."

Congress workers led by leader of the Legislature Party Ajay Kumar Lallu staged a dharna, demanding expulsion of the BJP lawmaker from the party.

"Government has become criminal-friendly. It should act impartially but it appears to be standing alongside the one who is committing one crime after the other. The government's role is not impartial. We are demanding justice for the victims and they accuse us of doing politics," senior party leader Akhilesh Pratap Singh said.

Congressmen were later taken into custody after they tried to break the security cordon and march towards the BJP office. "We have been put up at a temporary jail in the Eco Garden and we will remain here till the government ensures justice to the rape survivor and her family," Lallu told PTI over phone.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who met the family members of the rape survivor at the hospital, held the government fully responsible for the accident.

"Can the state government not ensure justice to this beti (daughter). What is the fault of the family members? If something happens to the two injured who will be responsible for it," Yadav asked.

According to doctors at the KGMU Trauma Centre, both the injured are on ventilator support and their condition was being monitored.