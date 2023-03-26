Bjp demands white paper on concessions given to Adani Group in Rajasthan

FIle

Jaipur: The Bjp in Rajasthan had demanded a white paper on land allotments and concessions given to the Adani Group by the Congress government in the state.

The deputy leader of the opposition Rajendra Rathore on Sunday said that Rahul Gandhi is speaking against the Adani group so we demand that should tell how much land has been allotted to Adani for various projects in his tenure. " The CM should issue a white paper on land allotted and concessions given to the Adani group,” said Rathore addressing the newsperson at the state BJP office on Sunday.

Ghelot calls Satyagrah a flop show

He said that as CM of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot has no moral right to say anything against the Adani group as after the formation of Rajasthan the maximum land on concessional rates given to any industrial group is that of Adani. Calling the Satyagrah of Congress on the issue a flop show Rathore said ‘Gehlot gave a red carpet welcome to Adani during the investment summit. If the CM has proof then should show it instead of leveling allegations on GoI.’

Gautam Adani was invited in investment summit in October 2022

Notably, The Adani group has already invested ₹35000 crores in various sectors in Rajasthan. Gautam Adani, the chief of Adani Group was invited to the investment summit held in Rajasthan in October last year and he announced an investment of an additional ₹65000 crores in the next 5-7 years in the state. Gehlot had called him ‘Gautam Bhai’ and congratulated him on becoming the world’s second richest person.