BJP demands apology from Nitish Kumar after Bihar CM's 'roj-roj' remark on family control

Photo Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday demanded an apology from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his reported comments on family control. He was addressing the Jeevika Didis in Vaishali, 50 km from Patna, during his Samadhan Yatra on Sunday.

In a statement on Monday, former Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said the Bihar Chief Minister crossed all limits of decency and etiquette while addressing the gathering.

What Nitish Kumar Said

Modi said Kumar has put his foot in his mouth again after he said in public, “mard log jis tarikey se roj-roj karte hi rehta hai, usko dhyaan mein hi nahin rehta ki bachcha paida nahin karana hai (men keep doing it every day without realising population has to be controlled.”

“Had women been better educated or had they been aware, they would have known how to protect themselves from getting pregnant. Men are careless and as women are not properly educated, they are unable to put their foot down and stop the population growth,” said Kumar told a public meeting.

'CM Humiliated Women & Men'

Modi alleged, “The CM's promiscuous comments were in bad taste and aimed at humiliating women and men. He used bad language.”

Modi recalled in his speeches in the public in last few weeks, Kumar had been recalling his students' days and regretting there was no girl in his engineering class and when any girl entered the college premises “even teachers used to leave their classes to have a glimpse of the girls”.

Seeking an apology from the CM, leader of the Opposition in Bihar Vidhan Parishad Samrat Chaudhury said “sexiest comments” by Kumar has hurt the women, who were being trained in propagating family control measures. Ever since he has joined hands with RJD, Kumar had been using the language used by RJD leaders.

He called the CM comments on family control and condemning men as “indecent, abusive and uncivilised”.