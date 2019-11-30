BJP demands action against Cong candidate for threatening voters with pistol in Jharkhand

The BJP on Saturday urged the Election Commission to take action against Congress candidate from Daltonganj, K N Tripathi, for allegedly intimidating voters with a pistol during the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections.

A minor clash broke out between two groups near Kosiyara polling station in the constituency and the agitators broke the window panes of a police vehicle after Tripathi allegedly tried to enter the polling booth with arms, Palamau Deputy Commissioner-cum-Returning Officer Shantanu Agrahari said.

"We urged the Election Commission to take immediate action against Congress candidate K N Tripathi for threatening voters near the polling station with arms," BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said.

Palamau Divisional Commissioner Manoj Kumar Jha said that the police seized a pistol and three cartridges from Tripathi.